Ex-ambassador Tariq Karim takes charge as president

Former diplomat Tariq Ahmad Karim has assumed the role of president of the Bay of Bengal Institute, a prominent initiative under the Cosmos Foundation.

Ambassador Karim, who has had a distinguished career in Bangladesh's foreign service, outlined his vision for the institute, emphasising the strategic importance of the Bay of Bengal.

"There is no gainsaying the importance of the Bay of Bengal from a strategic perspective. It connects the Pacific Ocean with the Indian Ocean, and plays a significant role in the politics of both the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean regions in today’s world" he said.

He highlighted Bangladesh’s crucial position in global geopolitics, by virtue of its location at the epicentre of Bay, and expressed his intention to leverage the Bay of Bengal’s strategic potential to advance the country’s interests.