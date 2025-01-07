Bay of Bengal Institute
Ex-ambassador Tariq Karim takes charge as president
Former diplomat Tariq Ahmad Karim has assumed the role of president of the Bay of Bengal Institute, a prominent initiative under the Cosmos Foundation.
Ambassador Karim, who has had a distinguished career in Bangladesh's foreign service, outlined his vision for the institute, emphasising the strategic importance of the Bay of Bengal.
"There is no gainsaying the importance of the Bay of Bengal from a strategic perspective. It connects the Pacific Ocean with the Indian Ocean, and plays a significant role in the politics of both the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean regions in today’s world" he said.
He highlighted Bangladesh’s crucial position in global geopolitics, by virtue of its location at the epicentre of Bay, and expressed his intention to leverage the Bay of Bengal’s strategic potential to advance the country’s interests.
Starting his tenure on 1 January 2025, ambassador Karim plans to launch initiatives aimed at boosting public awareness and engagement, including organising meetings, seminars and dialogues to discuss the region's untapped potential.
Iftekhar Chowdhury, president of the Cosmos Foundation, welcomed the appointment, saying: “We are all very excited to have ambassador Tariq Karim accept the responsibilities of President of the Bay of Bengal Institute! I know him to be a person of outstanding capabilities. He will bring immense intellectual rigour and a vast reservoir of knowledge to this position. I look forward to a close and rewarding cooperation between the Foundation and the Institute in the times ahead."
Enayetullah Khan, chairman of the Cosmos Foundation and the Bay of Bengal Institute, congratulated Karim on his appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to have ambassador Tariq Ahmad Karim at the helm of the Bay of Bengal Institute. His extensive experience and leadership will be invaluable in promoting greater awareness of the strategic importance of the Bay of Bengal and furthering the Institute’s mission to advance Bangladesh’s role on the global stage."
A seasoned diplomat, ambassador Karim has an extensive history of distinguished service to the nation. He served notably as Bangladesh’s ambassador to the United States and the high commissioner to India. Earlier he was also high commissioner to South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and Namibia, and ambassador to Iran and Lebanon. He played a pivotal role in the finalization of the landmark 1996 Ganges Water Treaty between Bangladesh and India during his tenure as additional foreign secretary for South Asia and SAARC, when he also advocated for robust sub-regional cooperation on issues of existential importance to Bangladesh and its immediate surrounding region.
In addition to his new role as the president of the Bay of Bengal Institute, ambassador Karim also serves concurrently as adviser emeritus to the Cosmos Foundation. He has also been a Distinguished Visiting Research Fellow at the prestigious Institute for South Asian Studies of the National University of Singapore since 2022, and a member of the Board of Advisers of the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR) of Seattle WA and Washington DC since 2021.
Ambassador Karim’s vast experience in regional and international diplomacy is poised to guide the institute in its mission to elevate Bangladesh's strategic significance in the Bay of Bengal.