1m infants born through unnecessary surgery

The number of surgeries performed to deliver infants in the country has risen alarmingly as around 45 infants per every 100 are delivered through surgery.

In total, 1.6 million (16 lakh) infants are born in this manner every year in the country. Of these, over 1 million (10 lakh) infants are being born through unnecessary surgery.

These figures concerning unnecessary surgeries were revealed in the Bangladesh Demography and Health Survey (2022). The survey also said that nationally, the TFR or total fertility rate has remained static for the last decade or so.

The government has been unable to bring it down. In fact, in certain divisions the TFR is going up. However, advancements made in the health sector have also appeared in the survey. Infant mortality rate has dropped and more deliveries are taking place in hospital.

The primary findings of the report were released on Tuesday at an event organised by the National Institute for Population Research and Training (NIPORT) at a hotel in the capital. Lending support to the initiative were USAID and the international Centre for Diarrhoeal Diseases (icddr,b).