Survey method, sampling, selection, and limitations

Keymakers Consulting Ltd is a private research organisation in Bangladesh. We conduct quantitative and qualitative research in Bangladesh on behalf of various national and international organisations.

Prothom Alo has entrusted us with conducting the National Public Opinion Survey–2025 on key socio-political issues. For this survey, from 21 to 28 October this year, we collected opinions from 668 women and 674 men, totaling 1,342 respondents. In any survey, selecting the target population (the intended or defined group) is a crucial aspect.

For public opinion surveys on socio-political issues, we considered two main criteria. First, respondents had to be eligible to vote in Bangladesh, meaning they had to be over 18 years old and citizens of Bangladesh. Second, respondents had to have at least basic literacy (even if they had no formal education), so they could understand the survey questions and provide answers. Therefore, one limitation of this survey is that it does not represent the opinions of the entirely illiterate population of the country.