Khalil-Christensen meeting
US assistant secretary of state Paul Kapur to visit Bangladesh early March
Dhaka and Washington expressed optimism that Bangladesh–United States relations will reach new heights in the coming years through enhanced collaboration across all sectors, reaffirming their commitment to deepen the longstanding bilateral partnership.
It was reflected when US ambassador in Dhaka, Brent Christensen, paid a courtesy call on foreign minister Khalilur Rahman at the foreign ministry today, said a foreign ministry press release.
During the meeting, the two sides underscored the enduring partnership between Bangladesh and the US, founded on mutual respect, shared democratic values and a common commitment to peace and development.
They reviewed key areas of cooperation, including trade and investment, defence and security, development partnership, immigration and people-to-people exchanges.
The upcoming visit of US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia Paul Kapur to Bangladesh in early March also featured in the discussion, reflecting the continued high-level engagement between the two countries.
The Rohingya issue was discussed at length. The foreign minister conveyed Bangladesh’s appreciation for continued US humanitarian assistance and sought sustained political support for the safe and sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar.
Prior to the meeting with the foreign minister, ambassador Christensen also paid a maiden courtesy call on state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam, MP, and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest.