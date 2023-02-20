Committee to review deals on coal purchase for power generation

The government has formed a review committee to analyse the existing deals signed by the public, private and joint venture power companies to import coal for use in power generation.

The committee is headed by power secretary Habibur Rahman.

“The nine-member high level committee was formed on 23 January and its first meeting is set to be held on Monday (20 February),” a top official of the power division told news agency UNB. The official asked not to disclose his name since he is not authorised to disclose the matter to media.