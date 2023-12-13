Nation to pay homage to martyred intellectuals Thursday

The Pakistani troops and their Bengali-speaking collaborators belonging to Razakar or other auxiliary forces killed a number of intelligentsia throughout the nine-month long Liberation War.

But, the Pakistan occupation force visibly engaged the infamous Gestapo like Al-Badr and Al-Shams personnel on 14 December, 1971 to carry out a clandestine systematic campaign to kill the best academics and professionals like doctors, engineers and journalists to turn the newborn nation to a state of brainlessness.

The then Bangladesh government and victorious freedom fighters, however, came to know about the last brutal massacre on Bangalee only when the Pakistani troops surrendered on 16 December, 1971 and their top accomplices mostly belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chattra Shangha (now Islami Chhatra Shibir) went into hiding to resurface years later.