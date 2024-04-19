Who threw so many arms into Diabari canal? 

The police had recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from the Diabari canal in the capital’s Uttara area eight years ago in 2016.

No cases have so far been filed over the incident, though the Turag police station then recorded three general diaries (GD). The police have recently submitted final reports in the GDs, without accusing anyone.

The incident of arms recovery had triggered large-scale discussions across the country. The police officials had suspected that some terrorist gangs might have brought the arms from the bordering areas to carry out sabotage and thrown them into the canal due to lack of a safe storage.