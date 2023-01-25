Take steps to train every student as a scout to build Smart Bangladesh: PM Hasina

The PM said this while inaugurating the 32nd Asia-Pacific and 11th National Scout Jamboree at National Scout Training Center, Mouchak, Gazipur.
Bangladesh Scouts is hosting the 9-day regional and national scout jamboree on 19-27 January 2023.
Noting that there are now 2.2 million scouts in Bangladesh and a target to raise it to 3 million by 2030, Hasina said she wants every student to get scout training not just a select group.
In the event, the PM unveiled a commemorative postage stamp marking the regional and national jamboree.
PM’s former principal secretary Md Abul Kalam Azad, also the president of Bangladesh Scouts, spoke at the event as well, while Mozammel Haque Khan, chairman of Jamboree Organizing Committee and also chief national commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, delivered the welcome speech.
About 11,000 scouts including 8,000 scout members, 1,000 unit leaders and international service team (IST) members from Asia Pacific region particularly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, the Maldives, the Philippines, China, Taiwan, Thailand, South Korea, USA, Canada and Germany participated in this jamboree.