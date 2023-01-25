Take steps to train every student as a scout to build Smart Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to take steps for imparting scout training to students in the country’s educational institutions to develop them as worthy citizens for building Smart Bangladesh.

“You will have to take steps so that every student of all educational institutes would obtain scouting training. I believe thus we can have efficient citizens in our country for building Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal) or smart Bangladesh,” she said addressing Bangladesh Scouts and the ministries related to education.