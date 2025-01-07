Rice prices continue to soar amid peak Aman season

The Aman season is in full swing, and new rice is entering the market in abundance. However, instead of decreasing, rice prices have continued to rise.

This is contrary to the interim government's expectations that prices would drop with the start of the Aman season.

The price of coarse rice has seen the highest increase. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of coarse rice has risen by three to four taka per kg in the past week alone.

During the same period, the price of medium rice has gone up by two taka per kg. Although the price of fine rice has remained stable over the past week, it has increased by two to four taka per kg over the past month.

Food advisor Ali Imam Majumder expressed hope on 14 November that rice prices would gradually decrease with the arrival of Aman rice in the market. However, Anwar Hossain, owner of Naogaon-based Rira Traders, told Prothom Alo on Monday, "Usually, rice imports are high during the Aman season, leading to a drop in prices. But this time, the opposite is happening. The Aman season is in full swing, yet rice prices are not decreasing. On the contrary, they are increasing."