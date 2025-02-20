Dubai-bound Biman flight makes emergency landing in India
A Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made an emergency landing at India’s Nagpur airport on Wednesday night due to a technical issue.
The aircraft, BG-347, carrying 395 passengers and 12 crew members, landed safely at 10:45 pm (BST) following the glitch, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said in a media release on Thursday.
Passengers were provided with necessary support, including accommodation, the release added.
The national flag carrier had departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Dubai at 8:53 pm (BST) on Wednesday.
A replacement Boeing 777 aircraft was dispatched to Nagpur on Thursday morning, reaching at 12:39 (BST) pm, before departing for Dubai with the stranded passengers.
Meanwhile, an Indian media outlet reported that this was the third instance of an unscheduled landing involving Biman.