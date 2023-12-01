EC orders to reshuffle OCs of all police stations

The election commission (EC) has directed the home ministry to transfer the officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations across the country in phases, in an effort to ensure fair voting in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections.
In this regard, the commission issued a letter to the senior secretary of the home ministry’s public security division on Thursday.
The letter noted the commission’s decision to transfer OCs of all police stations to hold the forthcoming national election in a fair manner.
The commission directed the ministry to make arrangements for sending transfer proposals within 5 December, initially for the OCs who have already spent more than six months at their current work stations.
The next parliamentary election is slated for 7 January, 2024.
Ruling Awami League and its allies are preparing for the election in full swing, while the key opposition party, BNP, along with some other like-minded people have boycotted it, with most of the prominent leaders languishing in jail.