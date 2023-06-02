Minimum tax neither justified nor ethical: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Friday recommended scrapping the proposed provision of Tk 2000 minimum tax in the next budget.

The think-tank said a minimum tax Tk 2000 has been proposed in the budget for 2023-24 fiscal -- which also has offered a relief to the people from the skyrocketing inflation by raising the ceiling of tax free income to Tk 350,000.

Those who do not have taxable income will have to pay Tk 2000 to avail all government services. That is the reason why the initiative is neither ethical nor logical.