Shah Arefin Tila in Sylhet
Once lush green hillock now stripped bare
Two men are digging into the hillock continuously with shovels. After the digging, another man uses a spade to lift stones from beneath the soil and places them into baskets. Another person carries the baskets on his head and piles the stones several hundred yards away. Later, two more individuals transport the stones using a tractor for illegal trafficking.
This was observed around 2:45pm on 24 March at Shah Arefin Tila in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet. A visit to the site reveals numerous small and large pits scattered across the hill. These pits range in depth from 20 to 300 feet. Some of them have filled with water. Near most of the pits, makeshift “hangers”—bamboo and wooden structures used for lifting stones—are seen standing.
According to government khas land records, Shah Arefin Tila spans 137.50 acres of land. Even two and a half decades ago, there were two large, elevated hills here. Beneath the soil lay layers of small and large stones.
In addition, around 350 acres of surrounding land also contained stones. Many local residents used to refer to the area as a “stone quarry.” The folds of the hills were once covered with lush greenery. Around the year 2000, stone extractors first set their sights on the hill and its surroundings. Since then, illegal extraction of stones has continued openly.
Over the past two and a half decades, the stones and soil of Shah Arefin Tila have been almost entirely removed. After the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August, 2024, large-scale looting of stones intensified in the area.
When widespread criticism emerged across the country over stone looting here and in other parts of Sylhet, the administration briefly increased its efforts, leading to a temporary halt in extraction. However, following the 13th national parliamentary election, stone looting resumed at Shah Arefin Tila. The once breathtaking hill has now been left hollowed out.”
Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwar Alam told Prothom Alo that the issue of stone extraction is causing serious concern. Multiple cases have been filed. Alongside regular seizures of stones, penalties including jail and fines are being imposed.
At one point, trucks carrying stones were even set on fire. Yet the activities have not stopped. Poles have been installed on roads to prevent trucks and tractors from transporting stones, but the operators are creating alternative routes. He said, “Arefin Tila is no longer a hillock—it has been turned into something like a sea. Pits 100 to 150 feet deep have been created. The syndicate of stone looters is extremely powerful. Still, we are trying to preserve what remains of the hill. We have requested the establishment of a police outpost there.”
Looting resumes after election
Two residents of Companiganj said that when stone stealing at Sada Pathor drew criticism in August last year, the administration took action to stop it. However, the looting resumed ahead of the national parliamentary election. Even now, looting continues in some areas.
Five residents of a village next to Shah Arefin Tila said that large-scale looting of stones took place from the hillock before the Eid holidays. Due to the holidays, the rate of extraction has now somewhat decreased. But there are fears that heavy extraction will resume after the holidays. Even now, many are “colluding” with the police and continuing to extract stones and transport them by trolley and tractor for sale.
There are thousands of stone-crushing machines (crushers) around areas such as Bholaganj, Gucchagram, Parua, and Dakghar in Companiganj. Stones illegally extracted from Shah Arefin Tila, stone quarries, and various other places are mainly sold to the owners of these machines. The crushers are located at least four kilometres away from Shah Arefin Tila.
During on-site visits on the afternoon and evening of 24 March, it was observed in two rounds that there were numerous piles of stones in courtyards, around farmland, in open spaces, and along roadsides in several villages including Noagaon, Babulnagar, Jaliarpar, Shah Arefin Bazar, and Chikadahar.
Stones were being transported using small and large trolleys and tractors. Within three hours that day, 27 trolleys were seen transporting stones on that road, covered with sand.
Stone traders said that stones from Shah Arefin Tila are sold to crusher owners at Tk 90 to 92 per cubic foot. The owners then break them into different sizes and sell them to traders. Single-size stones are sold at Tk 130 to 135 per cubic foot, half-inch stones at Tk 70, and 3x4 stones at Tk 160 to 162 per cubic foot. These stones are later distributed across the country.
Local sources said that stone looting has completely stopped in tourist areas such as Sada Pathor, Utmachhara, and Bichanakandi in Companiganj. However, limited and sporadic looting continues at night in areas around Kalairag New Bazar and Doyar Bazar of the Bholaganj stone quarry, as well as in reserved bunker zones. The activities increase particularly during rainfall when water flows down from upstream. In addition, illegal extraction of sand and stones continues on a limited scale from Rangpani to Sripur in Jaintapur upazila. Locals also reported ongoing illegal stone extraction from the Lobachhara quarry in Kanaighat upazila.
Abdul Karim Chowdhury (Kim), member secretary of Dhara Sylhet, an environmental organisation, told Prothom Alo that during the national election campaign, candidates from the BNP and Jamaat promised to reopen stone quarries. This encouraged stone looters to resume their activities. He said looting is still ongoing at Shah Arefin Tila and that stronger administrative action is needed to stop it.
Those involved in the looting
Local residents have alleged that leaders and activists from both the BNP and the Awami League at various levels are involved in stone looting in the Shah Arefin Tila area.
They said some influential BNP leaders at the upazila level provide backing from behind the scenes. At the same time, stone extraction and transportation are carried out through the direct involvement of influential leaders at the union and village levels from both BNP and the Awami League.
Most recently, on 20 March, a joint drive against illegal stone extraction was conducted by the local administration, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and the police. During the operation, 39 stone-laden tractors were seized.
However, stone looters attacked members of the drive, including the police. The following day, a case was filed at Companiganj Police Station over the attack, naming 14 individuals and listing 8 to 10 unidentified persons as accused.
Among the accused who have been name are Rupjan Bibi, Jahangir Gazi, Md Billal, Md Masuk Mia, Salik Mia, A. Kadir, Kala Mia, Faruk Mia, Elaich Mia, Masuk Mia, Saddam Hossain, Sona Mia, Ashik Mia, and Bashar Mia. Among them, the last eight are locally known as Awami League supporters and are brothers. Additionally, the second accused in the case is widely known as a stone trader.
Conversations with local residents indicate that allegations of patronage in stone looting and transportation in the Shah Arefin Tila area have been made against many individuals. Among them are Azim Ahmed, brother of the upazila Jubo Dal convener Sazzad Hossain and known as a “police lineman”; S K Sohel, known as a “police informant”; upazila Jubo Dal joint convener Babul Ahmed; and Awami League supporters Ali Hossain and Abdul Karim.
Among the accused, S K Sohel told Prothom Alo, “Whoever said that is wrong. I have not been involved for the past four months.” Azim Ahmed said, “My home is in Bholaganj. Shah Arefin is a neighbouring village. I have no land or anything there. Whoever said this is wrong.” Abdul Karim said, “The information provided by whoever said this is false.” Jubo Dal leader Babul Ahmed could not be reached for comment despite repeated calls to his mobile phone.
Ariful Haque Choudhury, Member of Parliament for Sylhet-4 (Companiganj–Gowainghat–Jaintapur) and Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, said, “Instructions have been given to the local administration to ensure that no one can extract stones illegally under any circumstances. Legal action is being taken against whoever is involved. Due to this strong stance, stone extraction has been stopped. The incidents that are still occurring will also be addressed by instructing the local administration.”
He added that the relevant ministries will decide whether stone quarries can be reopened using traditional methods without harming the environment, and action will be taken based on that decision.
Allegations Against Police
At least 10 local residents and individuals involved in the stone business have confirmed to Prothom Alo that there is police cooperation in stone extraction and smuggling from Shah Arefin Tila.
According to them, police patrols are stationed along the road from Shah Arefin Tila toward Bholaganj. Stone traders, reportedly “colluding” with the police, regularly transport stones by trolley and tractor.
A local source stated that an average of 100 trolleys transport stones daily from Shah Arefin Tila to Bholaganj. Each trolley makes 2 to 3 trips per day, carrying at least 50 cubic feet of stones per trip. For each transport, the trolleys reportedly pay the patrolling police 200 taka as a bribe. Once a week at night, stones are moved from the Tila area to Bholaganj under what is locally called the “OC’s line.” Certain individuals involved in the stone business reportedly ‘manage’ the Officer-in-Charge (OC) to operate this line, during which larger tractors are used to transport stones. At least 100 tractors reportedly make two trips each for this purpose.
On condition of anonymity, a source told Prothom Alo that the latest “OC’s line” was conducted on 17 March. It is locally circulated that the line was arranged by paying off the police with substantial sums of money. On that night, from 3:00 am to 6:00 am, tractors transported stones without interruption. Additionally, some portion of the money is said to have been distributed among certain local BNP leaders.
However, Md. Shafikul Islam Khan, Officer-in-Charge of Companyganj Police Station, denied the existence of the “OC’s line” or the practice of managing the police with money to transport stones. He said, “Stone extraction or transport is totally illegal. I do not know why I or the police would be ‘managed.’ People may say it, but I cannot provide precise or accurate information. Because this is false information.”
Chowdhury Jaber Sadeq, Superintendent of Police in Sylhet, said, “Whenever we receive reports of stone transport, we take immediate action. Not long ago, 40 stone-laden tractors were seized. Mobile courts are also regularly conducted through the UNO. The local Member of Parliament, Ariful Haque Choudhury, has given very strict instructions to stop stone extraction.”
Regarding police involvement in stone transport through bribes, the Superintendent said, “Your information may be correct. However, when such allegations arise, we take immediate measures. Many things may happen unintentionally. These cannot be denied outright. But if someone provides specific information or evidence, the police member involved will certainly face action.”