Once lush green hillock now stripped bare

Two men are digging into the hillock continuously with shovels. After the digging, another man uses a spade to lift stones from beneath the soil and places them into baskets. Another person carries the baskets on his head and piles the stones several hundred yards away. Later, two more individuals transport the stones using a tractor for illegal trafficking.

This was observed around 2:45pm on 24 March at Shah Arefin Tila in Companiganj upazila of Sylhet. A visit to the site reveals numerous small and large pits scattered across the hill. These pits range in depth from 20 to 300 feet. Some of them have filled with water. Near most of the pits, makeshift “hangers”—bamboo and wooden structures used for lifting stones—are seen standing.

According to government khas land records, Shah Arefin Tila spans 137.50 acres of land. Even two and a half decades ago, there were two large, elevated hills here. Beneath the soil lay layers of small and large stones.

In addition, around 350 acres of surrounding land also contained stones. Many local residents used to refer to the area as a “stone quarry.” The folds of the hills were once covered with lush greenery. Around the year 2000, stone extractors first set their sights on the hill and its surroundings. Since then, illegal extraction of stones has continued openly.