PM Hasina rewards Bangladesh women’s football team

The premier was addressing a programme at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Dhaka to accord reception and distribute monetary reward to Bangladesh National Women Football Team for clinching maiden SAFF Women Championship-22 title defeating Nepal by 3-1 goals.
Twenty three players of the Bangladesh National Women Football Team have received cheque of Tk 500,000 each and 11 trainers and officers got cheque of Tk 200,000 each.
The players later handed over the trophy to the prime minister. Sheikh Hasina also talked to the players and inquired about them.
PM Sheikh Hasina also asked the parents to give their children time for playing outside to ensure their sound mental and physical health.
She also asked all particularly the youths to engage themselves in sports, culture and literary works in helping them be worthy citizens of the country.
The prime minister unveiled a book on slain Awami League leader Ahsanullah Master titled "Ahsanullah Master Jibonalkhya" on his birthday on Wednesday as well. The book was dedicated to prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Youth and sports minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and President of Bangladesh Football Federation Kazi Md Salahuddin spoke at the function.
Secretary of Youth and Sports Ministry Md Mesbah Uddin gave the address of welcome while Bangladesh National Women Football Team skipper Sabina Khatun expressed her feelings.
A video-documentary on SAFF Women Championship-2022 was screened at the function.