UN to mobilise int'l community to support Bangladesh on Rohingya issue: Guterres

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that the UN would continue to mobilise the international community to support Bangladesh as a host to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

In a letter to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on 25 February, Guterres said he shared the Bangladesh chief adviser's concerns regarding the impact of the Rohingya crisis on Bangladesh and the region, as well as the worsening humanitarian situation in Rakhine.