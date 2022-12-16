Bosnia urges Bangladesh to repatriate irregular migrants

The news of Bangladeshis' trek via the jungle of the western Balkans country Bosnia and Herzegovina is coming to the fore over the last few years.

It is often heard that Bangladeshis are stuck in the bitter cold of the jungle there. As a result, the names of Bangladeshis stuck in Bosnia are found on the list of irregular aspirant migrants. The matter causes worried to Bosnia and they have requested Bangladesh to send a delegation to solve this problem.

About 2,500 irregular Bangladeshi migrants have been staying at the reception centre of International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Bosnia.

Those who are working to prevent irregular migration and human trafficking, spoke to Prothom Alo about this from Bosnia this week.