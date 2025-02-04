Motorbikes behind most road crash fatalities in Jan: Study

Motorbike was the biggest killer in Bangladesh in January as the two-wheeler claimed 264 lives ( 43.42 per cent of the total fatalities) among 608 , according to a latest estimate by the Road Safety Foundation.

The non-government organisation prepared the report based on information from nine national dailies, seven online news portals, and electronic media, according to a press release on Tuesday.

As many as 608 people died and 1100 injured in 621 road accidents across the country in January this year, according to the report.

Among the other victims, 28 (4.6 per cent) died in accident involving bus, 34 (5.59 per cent) died in accident involving trucks, covered vans, pickups; 19 (3.12 per cent) in accident involving private cars, microbuses, ambulances, jeeps, 90 (14.80 per cent) in three-wheelers like CNG, easybikes, and autorickshaws accidents, 18 (2.96 per cent) locally-made vehicles nasiman-kariman accidents, and 12 (1.97 per cent) in bicycles-paddle rickshaws and rickshaw vans accidents.