India's goodwill needed to bring back Sheikh Hasina: Shama Obaed
Regarding the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to Delhi, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said that the political goodwill, diplomatic goodwill, and all kinds of goodwill from the Indian government are needed.
She said this in response to journalists' questions on Thursday afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
When asked about the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death in a case of crimes against humanity during the July uprising, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs said, "We hope that the Indian government will respond to the repeated communications and letters we send from the Bangladesh government regarding Sheikh Hasina and other accused who are there, who have been tried in Bangladesh and need to be tried, and will arrange for their return."
Shama Obaed believes that the issue of returning Sheikh Hasina will not disrupt other relations with the Indian government.
She said, "Relations will stay where they belong, and bilateral relations between one country and another are multi-dimensional. In that case, we will definitely maintain our relationship. Our exchanges will continue. Our ongoing dialogue will continue."
Referring to the visit of the Prime Minister's Defence Adviser Brigadier (Retd.) AKM Shamsul Islam to Delhi to attend the BIMSTEC National Security Advisors' meeting, Shama Obaed said, "You will see that our defence adviser is visiting for a BIMSTEC meeting. So, i''s a continuous process."
Shama Obaed described the execution of Sheikh Hasina's judgment as "extremely important" for the people of Bangladesh, democracy, and history.
She said, "In this month of July, it's necessary to point out that those who have bled, died, and are injured, their families need closure. They too want to see justice for those who murdered their children, whose children are injured and lying in bed in hospitals."
"So, altogether, the Bangladesh government is trying very earnestly, and we want her (Sheikh Hasina) to be brought back as soon as possible, " she said.
In response to a question about Sheikh Hasina, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs said, "Since the sentence has been pronounced, there is no longer any legal opportunity for surrender for an accused person. Therefore, whenever she returns to Bangladesh, she will be arrested. That will be lawful."
Shama Obaed stated that communication is ongoing with India under the extradition treaty to bring Sheikh Hasina back.
"According to the extradition treaty, our communication, which started from the interim period, for accused like Hasina and others like the accused in the Hadi murder who are in India, is ongoing. The accused in the Hadi murder are in jail without any status. Hasina fled and is in India without any status. How they will return, if it is according to the extradition treaty, then there are legal rules and diplomatic norms. Following these two, she might return, and if she does, she will be arrested immediately."
In response to a question about the possible visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs said, "No new dates for visits to any country have been set yet. The Prime Minister is very busy with domestic affairs. He has just completed highly successful visits to two countries. Sequentially, visits will be exchanged with all countries."