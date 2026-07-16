India's goodwill needed to bring back Sheikh Hasina: Shama Obaed

Regarding the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to Delhi, State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said that the political goodwill, diplomatic goodwill, and all kinds of goodwill from the Indian government are needed.

She said this in response to journalists' questions on Thursday afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When asked about the return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death in a case of crimes against humanity during the July uprising, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs said, "We hope that the Indian government will respond to the repeated communications and letters we send from the Bangladesh government regarding Sheikh Hasina and other accused who are there, who have been tried in Bangladesh and need to be tried, and will arrange for their return."