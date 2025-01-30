‘July 36 University’ proposed to oversee 7 colleges
The government is planning to establish a new university to oversee seven colleges in the capital, with ‘July 36 University’ being a proposed name.
A three-member committee, headed by University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman SMA Faiz, proposed the name during a meeting with education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud on Thursday.
While talking to Prothom Alo, the UGC chair said among multiple names, ‘July 36 University’ stood out to them, while the adviser also appreciated it. However, it is up to the students to make the final call.
The seven colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College, Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College. The institutions collectively have around 200,000 students and over 1,000 teachers.
In the face of a massive student protest, Dhaka University recently announced the disaffiliation of the colleges and ceased overseeing admission tests from the current 2024-25 academic year.
The government formed the UGC committee for setting up a separate university to run these colleges. The committee has already held meetings with students of seven colleges.