Bangladesh slips 2 notches to 75 in EIU democracy index

Bangladesh has slipped two notches to rank at 75 in the Democracy Index 2023 of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

It has scored 5.87 out of 10 and been marked as a hybrid regime.

The countries that combine elements of formal democracy and authoritarianism have been classified as hybrid regimes in the index.

In the report released on Thursday, the EIU examined the democratic health of 165 independent states and two territories, under five variables – electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.