South African variant found in 81pc Covid-19 samples mid-March

The South African variant of novel coronavirus has found in 81per cent of the positive cases in Dhaka since the third week of March 2021, UNB reports.

A research study conducted by the icddr,b has revealed this information.

The research team at icddr,b analysed genomic sequence data of 57 samples of the SATS COV-2 virus in Covid-19 positive patients between 18 and 24 March. Forty-six of those samples matched with the South African variant of novel coronavirus.

This variant is said to have greater transmissibility and can harbour new genetic changes, which may impact clinical manifestation and vaccine effectiveness.

Icddr,b identified the first UK variant on 6 January 2021; however, the SARS-CoV-2 sequence database at GISAID.ORG indicated that the UK variant was already circulating in December 2020 in the country. The UK variant gradually increased over time until the second week of March 2021, with the highest positivity rate (52%).

However, a dramatic change in the distribution of variants was observed when the South African variant appeared. It became the most prevalent variant during the third week of March 2021 by replacing other variants. Most remarkably, the South African variant occupied 81% of the variants in the fourth week of March 2021, according to icddr,b website.

In light of this finding, icddr,b urged all to abide by the restrictions recently announced by the Government of Bangladesh.