Bangladesh

Draft law approved to replace RAB with Special Response Battalion

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
The Cabinet holds a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair at Secretariat on 17 August 2026PID

The Cabinet has approved the draft Special Response Battalion (SRB) Act, paving the way for the establishment of a new specialised unit under the Bangladesh Police to replace the existing Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The draft legislation provides for the creation of the SRB as a specialised unit within the police force, effectively replacing the existing RAB structure.

The draft SRB Act was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Monday evening.

A press release issued by the Cabinet Division later announced the decision.

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