Draft law approved to replace RAB with Special Response Battalion
The Cabinet has approved the draft Special Response Battalion (SRB) Act, paving the way for the establishment of a new specialised unit under the Bangladesh Police to replace the existing Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
The draft legislation provides for the creation of the SRB as a specialised unit within the police force, effectively replacing the existing RAB structure.
The draft SRB Act was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Monday evening.
A press release issued by the Cabinet Division later announced the decision.