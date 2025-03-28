Joint statement
Bangladesh, China to strengthen bilateral cooperation
Bangladesh and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in such areas as hydrological forecasting, flood prevention and disaster reduction, river dredging, integrated management of water resources, water resources development and related technology sharing.
The announcement came at a joint statement of interim government’s chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday.
At the invitation of the secretary general of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), the chief adviser attended the BFA annual conference 2025 in Hainan, China from 26 to 27 March, and then at the invitation of the Chinese government, Professor Muhammad Yunus visited Beijing from 27 to 29 March.
President Xi Jinping met with Professor Yunus in Beijing, while Ding Xuexiang, the vice premier of the state council of China, met with the chief adviser on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference 2025 in Hainan province.
Han Zheng, vice president of China, also met with Professor Yunus in Beijing. In a warm and friendly atmosphere, the two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest and reached extensive consensus.
In their discussions, the two sides agreed to hold fast to the five principles of peaceful coexistence, carry forward their traditional friendship, deepen political mutual trust and synergy between development strategies, keep moving forward in the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and deliver greater benefits to the two countries and their peoples.
The two sides reaffirmed their mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.
China consistently adheres to the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of other countries, respects Bangladesh's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, supports Bangladesh in safeguarding its national independence, respects the development path independently chosen by the people of Bangladesh, and supports Bangladesh in exploring a development path suited to its own national conditions.
China noted that they have always followed a policy of good neighbourliness and friendship toward the people of Bangladesh, and support the interim government in effectively exercising governance, preserving unity and stability in Bangladesh, and leading Bangladesh onto a path of development and prosperity.
The two sides stressed that the authority of the UN general assembly resolution 2758 is beyond any question or challenge. Bangladesh reiterated its firm commitment to the One-China principle and its position that the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.
Bangladesh opposes "Taiwan independence". Bangladesh supports China on issues pertaining to China's core interests and China's efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Bangladeshi side welcomes Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta river comprehensive management and restoration project.
Besides, the two sides agreed to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen international cooperation on industrial and supply chains and work together to achieve modernisation in both countries.
Bangladesh expressed appreciation for the long-standing and robust support China has been providing for economic and social development in Bangladesh, and spoke highly of the economic and social impact produced by China-Bangladesh cooperation projects of bridges, roads, railways, networks, power grids and sewage treatment.
China will continue to support Bangladesh in improving infrastructure and advancing industrialisation, and encourage Chinese companies to conduct investment cooperation with Bangladesh in such fields as textile and garment, clean energy, digital economy, agriculture and manufacturing in accordance with commercial principles and market-based approaches.
Bangladesh welcomes Chinese companies to participate in the Mongla port facilities modernisation and expansion project, and stands ready to work with the Chinese side to further develop the Chinese economic and industrial zone (CEIZ) in Chattogram.
The two sides underscored the importance to initiate negotiations on the China-Bangladesh free trade agreement at an early date and officially start negotiations on optimising the China-Bangladesh investment agreement.
The two sides agreed to realise the early export of high-quality products of Bangladesh to China including fresh mangoes and other agricultural and aquatic produce as soon as possible.
China welcomes Bangladesh to make full use of platforms such as the China international import expo, China-South Asia expo, and China international supply chain expo to expand cooperation with China. Bangladesh reaffirmed its readiness to create a favourable investment environment for Chinese companies.
The two sides spoke positively of the signing of the implementation plan of the MoU on exchange of hydrological information of the Yarlung Zanbo-Jamuna River.
The Bangladeshi side welcomes Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta river comprehensive management and restoration project (TRCMRP).
The two sides agreed to make concerted efforts to tackle climate change and tap the potential for blue economy cooperation. The two sides also agreed to strengthen exchanges on maritime affairs and hold a new round of Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation at an appropriate time.
The two sides agreed to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Bangladesh people-to-people exchanges in 2025.
It was also agreed to deepen exchanges and cooperation on culture, tourism, media, education, health care and youth, and between local governments and think tanks, to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.
Bangladesh expressed appreciation for the convenience provided by China for Bangladeshi patients to seek medical treatment in Yunnan Province.
Bangladesh commends the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and appreciates the global development initiative.
Bangladesh also takes note of the importance of the global security initiative and the global civilisation initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.
Both sides agreed to strengthen international cooperation, promote unity and self-reliance among the Global South and jointly address global challenges.
The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the second world war and the founding of the United Nations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the practice of true multilateralism and greater democracy in international relations.
The two sides will jointly advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.
Both sides agreed to keep strengthening coordination within the UN and other multilateral mechanisms and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries and uphold international fairness and justice.
Bangladesh appreciates China's constructive role in promoting peace talks on Myanmar and in promoting the resolution of the issue concerning the forcibly displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.
China commends Bangladesh for providing humanitarian assistance for the displaced people from Rakhine State, and supports Bangladesh and Myanmar in finding among others a mutually acceptable solution through friendly consultations.
China will continue to provide support for the repatriation to the best of its capabilities.
During the discussion, the two sides signed the agreement on economic and technical cooperation between the two governments and other cooperation documents on development, translation and publication of classics, exchanges and cooperation on cultural heritage, news exchange and media, and health sector.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed his sincere appreciation to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people for the warm hospitality extended to him and the Bangladeshi delegation, and invited the Chinese leadership to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.
In China, the chief adviser attended the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference 2025 and delivered a speech.
The Chinese side welcomed the interim government of Bangladesh and noted the reform and progress made by the interim government since August 2024.
The Bangladesh side thanked the Chinese government for welcoming the interim government of Bangladesh and extending necessary support to carry forward bilateral relations.
Both sides reconfirmed equal commitment to nurturing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with utmost importance.