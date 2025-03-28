Bangladesh, China to strengthen bilateral cooperation

The Bangladeshi side welcomes Chinese companies to participate in the Teesta river comprehensive management and restoration project (TRCMRP).

The two sides agreed to make concerted efforts to tackle climate change and tap the potential for blue economy cooperation. The two sides also agreed to strengthen exchanges on maritime affairs and hold a new round of Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation at an appropriate time.

The two sides agreed to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the Year of China-Bangladesh people-to-people exchanges in 2025.

It was also agreed to deepen exchanges and cooperation on culture, tourism, media, education, health care and youth, and between local governments and think tanks, to enhance mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Bangladesh expressed appreciation for the convenience provided by China for Bangladeshi patients to seek medical treatment in Yunnan Province.

Bangladesh commends the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and appreciates the global development initiative.

Bangladesh also takes note of the importance of the global security initiative and the global civilisation initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

Both sides agreed to strengthen international cooperation, promote unity and self-reliance among the Global South and jointly address global challenges.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the second world war and the founding of the United Nations. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the practice of true multilateralism and greater democracy in international relations.

The two sides will jointly advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.

Both sides agreed to keep strengthening coordination within the UN and other multilateral mechanisms and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries and uphold international fairness and justice.

Bangladesh appreciates China's constructive role in promoting peace talks on Myanmar and in promoting the resolution of the issue concerning the forcibly displaced people from the Rakhine State of Myanmar who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.

China commends Bangladesh for providing humanitarian assistance for the displaced people from Rakhine State, and supports Bangladesh and Myanmar in finding among others a mutually acceptable solution through friendly consultations.

China will continue to provide support for the repatriation to the best of its capabilities. ﻿﻿﻿﻿