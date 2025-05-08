ICT-2 formed with Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury as chairman
The government has constituted the international crimes tribunal-2, with former High Court Division Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury as its chairman.
Retired district and sessions judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Madaripur district and sessions judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir have been made members of the newly formed tribunal.
A press release said the Law and Justice Division issued a gazette notification regarding the appointments on Thursday. It noted that the second tribunal was formed considering the number of complaints and accused individuals at the international crimes tribunal, as well as the need for speedy trials and to manage the growing caseload.
It also mentioned that the chairman and members of the ICT-2 will receive salaries, allowances, and other benefits equivalent to those of judges of the High Court Division.
At the same time, the gazette notification announced the existing tribunal as ICT-1.