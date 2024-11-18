Law and order: People’s trust in forces yet to return

Though the interim government has completed its 100 days since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in the face of the student-people movement, the law and order agencies could not yet regroup themselves completely.

The police have made visible progress from non-existence in the three months, but people’s trust in them is yet to return. At the same time, people’s expectations from the force have increased.

Relevant sources said a large section of the police members are still in uncertainty, which is affecting their activities. Though policing has somewhat improved, there remains a huge challenge of boosting the morale of the force.

This has affected the overall law and order situation across the country. As a result, there has been an increase in crime in different parts of the country including Dhaka.