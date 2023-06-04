Load shedding has become unbearable: Nasrul Hamid

The state minister was talking to media regarding the ongoing load shedding situation across the country at his secretariat office on Sunday.

He said, "The authorities have been trying hard how fast it can import coal for Payra power plant. Currently the power plant has been operating with half of its capacity. Barapukuria coal fired power plant is also operating with half of its capacity. Even the fuel oil run power plants are also operating with half of their capacity. The power division has been trying to resolve the problem very soon.”

Nasrul Hamid, however, said they do not have any plan so far to manage load shedding by drawing a roster like July in the last year.