Returning to the soil: Farmers and agricultural enterprises honoured in Pabna

The judging panel comprised Saiful Azam, Director General of the National Agriculture Training Academy (NATA); Professor Dr AFM Jamal Uddin of the Department of Horticulture at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University; and Professor Dr Abu Noman Faruk Ahmed of the Department of Plant Pathology at the same university.

Mizanur Rahman, Project Director of Srikrishi, presented an overview of the initiative and its activities.

Professor Dr Abul Hasnat Mohammad Shamim, Vice-Chancellor of Pabna University of Science and Technology, said, “In the name of modern agriculture, excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides is damaging soil health. Unless we protect the health of our soil, we cannot ensure our own safety.”

He emphasised the need for further research and noted that the government was also giving importance to safe agricultural practices and environmental protection.

MA Baten Khan, founder of BK Foundation and initiator of the awards, delivered the welcome and concluding remarks, saying, “We feel honoured to recognise these farmers and agricultural enterprises. Unless safe food is ensured, the crisis cannot be resolved.”

He added, “Our efforts will continue to promote safe farming practices based on traditional methods while discouraging the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.”

Other speakers included Selim Reza, a former secretary to the Government of Bangladesh; Dr Mahbub Alam, consultant to the PARTNER project under the Ministry of Agriculture; Professor Dr SM Abdur Razzaq; Akhtaruzzaman Akhtar, President of Pabna Press Club; and agricultural influencer Jewel Rana.

The programme was moderated by Sheikh Saifur Rahman.