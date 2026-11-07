Returning to the soil: Farmers and agricultural enterprises honoured in Pabna
Ensuring safe food is not merely about increasing production. It also depends on soil health and farming practices. Based on this premise, BK Foundation honoured eight natural farmers and agricultural enterprises in Pabna. The distinctive initiative aimed to encourage natural farming practices and recognise those working to produce safe food.
“I love the soil just as much as I love my mother. I never use anything in farming that could harm the soil,” said Sanwar Hossain, a farmer from Madhupur in Tangail, reflecting his deep sense of responsibility towards the land. Rejecting conventional agricultural practices heavily dependent on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, he has chosen the path of natural farming.
To recognise farmers like him and encourage others to produce safe food, eight progressive farmers and agricultural enterprises from across Bangladesh received the Natural Farming Awards 1433.
The awards ceremony was held on 31 October at the premises of Dayalnagar Baharunnessa Public Library in Aminpur, Bera upazila, Pabna, under the initiative of BK Foundation.
Why this initiative?
According to MA Baten Khan, founder of BK Foundation and organiser of the event, the uncontrolled and excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides is seriously threatening food safety.
“Excessive use of toxic chemicals is not only destroying soil health but also posing a serious threat to public health,” he said.
Speaking at the event, Professor Dr SM Abdur Razzaq, chief adviser to BK Foundation and a respiratory disease specialist, expressed concern over the health risks associated with agricultural chemicals.
He claimed that the proportion of cancer cases involving farmers had increased from 34 per cent to nearly 40 per cent in recent years. He also stated that farmers accounted for 60 per cent of lung cancer patients. These figures were presented as his observations during the event.
In Bangladesh, both government and private organisations traditionally recognise farmers for achieving higher yields or cultivating high-yielding crop varieties. However, recognising farmers specifically for protecting soil health, safeguarding public health and producing food through natural methods is a relatively unusual initiative.
According to the organisers, this is the first initiative of its kind in the country to honour farmers and institutions contributing to safe food production.
The recognition brought considerable excitement and encouragement to the participating grassroots farmers.
The awardees
Natural Farming Enterprise of the Year: Kole Kapra Krishi Khamar. Kole Kapra Krishi Khamar has been practising natural farming for 15 years across 56 bighas of land. The enterprise produces and markets more than 75 varieties of food products and operates across Bangladesh. Its long-standing commitment to natural cultivation earned it the Natural Farming Enterprise of the Year award.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Jowadar Nowsher Ali, proprietor of Tilottama Organic Agricultural Farm, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Winners in both categories received commemorative crests, other prizes and cash awards. The winners received Tk 100,000 each, first runners-up Tk 75,000 each, and second runners-up Tk 50,000 each.
The jury and a award ceremony
The judging panel comprised Saiful Azam, Director General of the National Agriculture Training Academy (NATA); Professor Dr AFM Jamal Uddin of the Department of Horticulture at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University; and Professor Dr Abu Noman Faruk Ahmed of the Department of Plant Pathology at the same university.
Mizanur Rahman, Project Director of Srikrishi, presented an overview of the initiative and its activities.
Professor Dr Abul Hasnat Mohammad Shamim, Vice-Chancellor of Pabna University of Science and Technology, said, “In the name of modern agriculture, excessive use of fertilisers and pesticides is damaging soil health. Unless we protect the health of our soil, we cannot ensure our own safety.”
He emphasised the need for further research and noted that the government was also giving importance to safe agricultural practices and environmental protection.
MA Baten Khan, founder of BK Foundation and initiator of the awards, delivered the welcome and concluding remarks, saying, “We feel honoured to recognise these farmers and agricultural enterprises. Unless safe food is ensured, the crisis cannot be resolved.”
He added, “Our efforts will continue to promote safe farming practices based on traditional methods while discouraging the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.”
Other speakers included Selim Reza, a former secretary to the Government of Bangladesh; Dr Mahbub Alam, consultant to the PARTNER project under the Ministry of Agriculture; Professor Dr SM Abdur Razzaq; Akhtaruzzaman Akhtar, President of Pabna Press Club; and agricultural influencer Jewel Rana.
The programme was moderated by Sheikh Saifur Rahman.
An agricultural fair was also organised to mark the award ceremony.
Alongside the Natural Farming Awards, the Iman Ali Khan Agricultural Museum was inaugurated in the afternoon.
Established on a modest scale by BK Foundation at Bandher Hat in Aminpur, the museum showcases a collection of traditional and contemporary agricultural tools, equipment and related artefacts.
Through these exhibits, visitors will have an opportunity to explore the evolution of agriculture, rural lifestyles and the close relationship between people and the land.
Photos: Courtesy of BK Foundation