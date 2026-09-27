Police say most detained from JSD office released, party demands release of remaining 26

Police have released most of the people detained from the central office of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) in Gulistan, Dhaka.

JSD says 26 people remain in detention. According to the party, all of them are its leaders and activists, and it has demanded their release as well.

At around 3:00 pm on Saturday, police raided JSD’s central office. Police detained leaders, activists and a journalist leader who were present at the scene and took them to police stations.

At around 11:00 pm on Saturday, Shakibul Alam Bhuiyan, assistant commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Motijheel zone, told Prothom Alo that 289 people had been detained from the JSD office during the raid.