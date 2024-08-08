Two student leaders to be advisors of interim government
The interim government is all set to take oath at the Bangabhaban tonight. As per unofficial sources, there will be two student leaders among the advisors.
They are Md Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination that led the student-led movement and managed to topple the Awami League government.
Alongside other coordinators, the two student leaders led the student movement against the quota system in government jobs and later against the government that exerted utmost efforts to suppress their movement.