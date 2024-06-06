Bangladesh will face significant economic crisis after this budget: GM Quader

He described the budget as conventional, and said, “The budget mirrors previous years with nothing exceptional. The country is grappling with an economic crisis, marked by rising inflation and daily increases in the price of essentials. Unemployment remains a critical issue. Our foreign exchange earnings are insufficient compared to our expenditures, and reserves are depleting daily, devaluing our currency. No steps or initiatives to address these issues are evident in this budget.”

He also pointed out that 62 per cent of the revenue comes from direct taxes, with the remainder from indirect taxes, increasing the tax burden on mass people. "There is no prospect of reducing inflation. Income tax is only 36 per cent, import duty 10.3 per cent, VAT 38.1 percent, and supplementary duty 13.8 per cent. Even rickshaw pullers and beggars have to pay these. We do not see any initiatives to protect the poor," he stated.