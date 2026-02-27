‘I could feel some of the horror of that night’

An attack on an institution in this way cannot be a language of protest. Destruction never falls within humanity. It is truly very unfortunate. Such acts should not happen again in the future.

Today, Friday, marked the 10th day of the exhibition titled ‘Alo,’ created from the debris of the Prothom Alo building that was burned by organised extremists.

On the holiday, people from various walks of life and students came to see the exhibition. After witnessing the devastation, they expressed these views.

British journalist David Bergman, who has long written about Bangladesh, visited the exhibition today.

After touring it, Bergman wrote on Facebook, “The decision to stage an exhibition inside the very building that was set ablaze — targeted by anti-India and anti–free media extremists just a few months ago — is both courageous and inspired. Whoever conceived the idea deserves the highest praise, and the artist who brought it to life merits the strongest possible recognition.”