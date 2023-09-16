Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said the government believes in people's mandate, not in muscle power or conspiracy.

"We do not believe in any conspiracy. I don't believe in any muscle power or gun power. We only believe in people's mandate. We believe in people's rights," he said.

The minister said these while addressing a view exchanging meeting with 11 national and 37 Narayanganj-based organisations on the occasion of the inauguration of the own building of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) at Chashara in Narayanganj as the chief guest.