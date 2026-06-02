Pallabi child rape and murder: Court orders ban on public statements by accused
A court has issued a directive prohibiting the accused in the Pallabi child rape and murder case from making public statements outside the courtroom while he is in police custody, and has further ordered that such comments must not be broadcast.
Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal passed the order today, Tuesday following an appeal by the prosecution.
The application was moved by Advocate Azizur Rahman, who was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor (PP) for this case, shortly before the recording of witness testimonies began today.
Addressing the court, Azizur Rahman stated that, under the law, an accused person in police custody has no scope to speak publicly except before a judge. He noted that the High Court has issued clear directives on this matter.
Furthermore, broadcasting statements from individuals in police custody or those already convicted is a punishable offence according to the regulations of the state and the country's High Court, he added.
The lawyer sought an order directing the police to take necessary measures to ensure that, in the interest of judicial transparency, national security, and to prevent undue influence on public opinion, the accused do not speak to anyone in the future.
The court granted his appeal and directed the relevant authorities to take necessary action.