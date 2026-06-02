Pallabi child rape and murder: Court orders ban on public statements by accused

A court has issued a directive prohibiting the accused in the Pallabi child rape and murder case from making public statements outside the courtroom while he is in police custody, and has further ordered that such comments must not be broadcast.

Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Children Violence Suppression Tribunal passed the order today, Tuesday following an appeal by the prosecution.

The application was moved by Advocate Azizur Rahman, who was appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor (PP) for this case, shortly before the recording of witness testimonies began today.