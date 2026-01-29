Govt okays ordinance on prevention of sexual harassment, domestic violence

The government today, Thursday gave final approval to the drafts of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace and Educational Institutions Ordinance 2026 and the Domestic Violence Prevention Ordinance 2026 aimed at safeguarding the women’s rights at home and workplace.

The Council of Advisers gave approval to the two landmark laws at its weekly meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office in the city. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.

Later, Chief Adviser’s assistant press secretary Shuchismita Tithi explained the two ordinances at a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka this afternoon.