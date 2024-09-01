Physicians announce indefinite strike across the country

The strike began earlier in the day when all intern physicians refused to join their duties, and later, other physicians joined in solidarity.

Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director of DMCH, told Prothom Alo at around 1:15 pm that he held discussions with the physicians regarding the issues, but they announced a strike programme after the meeting.

However, emergency medical services remained uninterrupted despite the strike, he added.