Physicians announce indefinite strike across the country
Physicians at government and private hospitals across the country have launched an indefinite strike, demanding proper security and trial of recent attacks on them.
Abdul Ahad, a resident physician in the neurosurgery department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.
The strike began earlier in the day when all intern physicians refused to join their duties, and later, other physicians joined in solidarity.
Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman, director of DMCH, told Prothom Alo at around 1:15 pm that he held discussions with the physicians regarding the issues, but they announced a strike programme after the meeting.
However, emergency medical services remained uninterrupted despite the strike, he added.
While visiting the hospital in the afternoon, medical services in all departments, including surgery and outdoor, were found suspended, with admitted patients receiving treatment on a limited scale.
The strike came following two incidents of attacks at DMCH on Saturday. In one incident, a physician was assaulted over alleged negligence in treating a private university student, who later succumbed to his injuries.
Meanwhile, two rival groups clashed in the Khilgaon area at night on Saturday. Some of the injured went to the DMCH for treatment, but the opposing group attacked them inside the emergency ward.