66 Indian nationals reportedly infiltrate into Khagrachhari

Some 66 Indians have been reported to have infiltrated into Bangladesh through the Matiranga and Panchhari border in Khagrachhari.

According to locals, 27 Indian nationals from three families infiltrated into Bangladesh through the Shantipur border under the 40 BGB Zone in Matiranga upazila around 5:00 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 39 other Indian citizens infiltrated through three points along the Panchhari border.

The Indian nationals who infiltrated into Bangladesh claimed to the locals that members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed them into Bangladesh.