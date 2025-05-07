66 Indian nationals reportedly infiltrate into Khagrachhari
Some 66 Indians have been reported to have infiltrated into Bangladesh through the Matiranga and Panchhari border in Khagrachhari.
According to locals, 27 Indian nationals from three families infiltrated into Bangladesh through the Shantipur border under the 40 BGB Zone in Matiranga upazila around 5:00 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 39 other Indian citizens infiltrated through three points along the Panchhari border.
The Indian nationals who infiltrated into Bangladesh claimed to the locals that members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed them into Bangladesh.
Speaking to the locals, it has been learned that infiltrators are residents of Gujarat state of India. They can speak in Gujarati and Bengali.
At first, the infiltrators took shelters in the houses of the locals. Later, upon receiving the news, the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) appeared and took the infiltrators in their custody. However, there has not been any official statement from the BGB as yet.
Khagrachhari additional deputy commissioner (DC) Nazmul Ara Sultana told Prothom Alo, “I have heard of 66 Indian nationals being pushed into Bangladesh from an unsupported source. The district administration is keeping in touch with the BGB in this regard.”