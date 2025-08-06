EC moving forward with preparations for February elections despite challenges: CEC
Chief election commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said they hope the clection commission (EC) will soon receive a formal letter from the government regarding the organisation of the 13th national parliamentary election.
He mentioned that even without the letter, the EC has been preparing for the election in advance.
Although there are various challenges in holding the election in the first half of February next year, the EC is steadily moving forward with its preparations, the CEC added.
AMM Nasir Uddin made these remarks during briefing newsmen today, Wednesday afternoon, at his office in the election commission building.
He also said that the election schedule will be announced about two months before the polling day.
AMM Nasir Uddin also presented the progress of the ongoing election preparations to the newsmen. In response to a question, the CEC said that the election commission views building public trust in the commission, ensuring voter turnout, and preventing the misuse of AI as key challenges.
However, they remain hopeful that the upcoming election will be as transparent as a mirror.
In response to another question, CEC A M M Nasir Uddin said that the law and order situation is improving. There are still a few months left, and they hope the situation will be fully under control by then.
The CEC further stated that among the major preparatory tasks, the voter list update is in its final stages, the draft of the parliamentary constituency boundaries has been published, the registration process for new political parties is ongoing, and procurement activities are underway. They expect the major preparatory work to be completed by September.
Nasir Uddin emphasised that the election commission wants a participatory election with strong voter turnout.