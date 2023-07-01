JMB and neo-JMB no longer exist, only latent seeds remain: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has said that Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and neo-JMB no longer exist. However, some latent seeds remain.

He was speaking to newspersons today, Saturday, after laying wreaths before the mural of the two police officers killed in the Holey Artisan militant attack in Gulshan.

The police commissioner commented that a few new militant organisations are now trying to get organised. He said they were trying to gather youth from all over the country, take them to the hills and organise them there. However, he added, their efforts were thwarted by continued operations of the police and RAB.