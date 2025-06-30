Bangladesh

US Secretary of State had a telephone conversation with Chief Adviser: Press secretary

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation with Bangladesh interim government’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday evening.

The 15-minute discussion, starting at 7.30 pm, was warm, cordial, and constructive, reflecting excellent bilateral engagement between the two nations, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said.

