Heavy rain warning extended for another 24 hours
Relentless rain continues across the country today, with many parts of the country including Dhaka experiencing downpours since Monday morning.
Cumilla recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in just three hours. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours covering six divisions, including Dhaka. The alert was first issued on Sunday afternoon.
A fresh forecast issued at 11:00 am today warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during the next 24 hours. It also warns that heavy rain could trigger waterlogging in Dhaka.
Explaining the latest forecast, meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik told Prothom Alo that the monsoon has become more active, prompting the renewed warning.
He said Dhaka recorded 110 mm of rainfall during the 27-hour period from 6:00 am on Sunday to 9:00 am today. Rainfall intensity is likely to ease from Tuesday before increasing again from Thursday as the monsoon may become active once more.
Dhaka recorded the country's highest rainfall yesterday, at 175 mm, while rain was reported nationwide.
Since Monday morning, rain has continued in various places. According to data from the Meteorological Department, Cumilla saw the highest rainfall of 107 mm between 6:00 am and 9:00 am today. During the same period, Dhaka recorded 13 mm, Bogura 35 mm, Sylhet 32 mm, Mymensingh 23 mm, Naogaon 18 mm and Rangpur 10 mm.
Meteorologist Md Abdul Hamid told Prothom Alo that the northern region of the country might experience relatively heavier rainfall today.