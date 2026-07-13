Heavy rain warning extended for another 24 hours

Relentless rain continues across the country today, with many parts of the country including Dhaka experiencing downpours since Monday morning.

Cumilla recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall in just three hours. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hours covering six divisions, including Dhaka. The alert was first issued on Sunday afternoon.

A fresh forecast issued at 11:00 am today warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during the next 24 hours. It also warns that heavy rain could trigger waterlogging in Dhaka.