BNP sends letter to UN seeking probe into ‘mass killing’ during AL govt

Speaking to the media, Amir Khasru said, “Killings took place under an illegal government in Bangladesh. The citizens were killed. A request has been made to the UN for conducting a neutral, transparent and international-standard investigation into the incidents.”

The incidents of killing and forced disappearance carried out under the patronisation of the government through local and international conspiracy should be unearthed so that none could dare to repeat those in the future, the BNP leader remarked.

“There was no rule of law in the country but this is gradually coming back. The whole world has condemned and protested the mass killing that took place,” the BNP standing committee member stated.

He said they requested the UN to conduct the investigation transparently to free the nation from stigma.

“If those are not highlighted, such dictatorial and fascist governments would come in the future and would try to stay in power by killing and unleashing forced disappearances. BNP wants annulment of this forever,” Amir Khasru said.