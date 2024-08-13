BNP sends letter to UN seeking probe into ‘mass killing’ during AL govt
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has sent a letter to the United Nations (UN) seeking an investigation into the “mass killing” staged by the government of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) during the movement of Students Against Discrimination.
BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary and international affairs committee member Shama Obaid handed over the letter to UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis at her office-cum residence in Gulshan today.
BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan was also present there.
Speaking to the media, Amir Khasru said, “Killings took place under an illegal government in Bangladesh. The citizens were killed. A request has been made to the UN for conducting a neutral, transparent and international-standard investigation into the incidents.”
The incidents of killing and forced disappearance carried out under the patronisation of the government through local and international conspiracy should be unearthed so that none could dare to repeat those in the future, the BNP leader remarked.
“There was no rule of law in the country but this is gradually coming back. The whole world has condemned and protested the mass killing that took place,” the BNP standing committee member stated.
He said they requested the UN to conduct the investigation transparently to free the nation from stigma.
“If those are not highlighted, such dictatorial and fascist governments would come in the future and would try to stay in power by killing and unleashing forced disappearances. BNP wants annulment of this forever,” Amir Khasru said.
A newsperson asked him whether a “mass murderer” has the right to do politics returning to the country.
To this Amir Khasru said whether to return or not is their own decision. But none should doubt that the perpetrators will have to face trial for “mass killing”.
News agency BSS adds: BNP has announced a three-day programme from 14 to 16 August for various recent incidents.
BNP took the programme for demanding trial of Sheikh Hasina, who left the country after resigning from the post of prime minister amid mass uprising of student-people, for “mass killing”, birthday celebration of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and seeking doa for eternal of departed souls of those killed in the movement of Students Against Discrimination.
BNP Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed announced the programme at Samprity Samabesh (harmony rally) organised by Bangladesh Hindu-Baudhha-Christian Kalyan Front in front of National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital.
The rally was organised with a demand to stop using the Hindu community in hatching conspiracy.
Rizvi Ahmed said the BNP will stage a sit-in programme in front of party offices across the country, including its Nayapaltan headquarters, on 14 and 15 August with a demand to expose “fascist and murderer Sheikh Hasina” and her cohorts to justice for carrying out mass killing on student-people.
Besides, doa and milad mahfil will be arranged on 16 August on the occasion of the birthday of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia seeking her long life and recovery from illness.
Prayers will also be offered for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the martyrs and seeking recovery from illness of the injured in the recent movement.
Members of respective religions including Hindu will offer prayers at their respective places of worship.
BNP’s central Assistant Religious Affairs Secretary Jayanta Kumar Kundu, Assistant-Secretary Aparna Roy, central leader Ramesh Chandra Roy, Bangladesh Hindu-Baudhha-Christian Kalyan Front General Secretary Tarun Kumar Dey were present in the rally at Shahbagh.
Besides, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal also announced two-day separate programmes.
Jubo Dal will bring out protest processions and rally at its all district, city, thana-upazila and municipality units across the country on 14 and 15 August.
Chhatra Dal will hold rallies at Shahbagh on 14 and 15 August.
The two organisations announced the programme demanding trial of Sheikh Hasina who reportedly gave the order to kill student-people during the student movement.
Chhatra Dal will hold dao mahfil on 16 August marking the birthday of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.