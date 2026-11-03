Jamaat's statement on TIB research misleading

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Tuesday said the statement of the Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general on the recently published TIB research titled “The Institutional Governance of Political Parties in Bangladesh” is misleading and a misrepresentation of the truth.

At the same time, the organisation describes the formation of separate committees for women, in the name of nominal compliance with the Representation of the People Order (RPO), 1972, as a deceptive attempt to claim that women are included at all levels of the party, TIB said in a press release on Tuesday.

TIB also expressed surprise at the party's statement, which termed the research findings "false" while denying the reality. However, TIB appreciates Jamaat for reviewing the research report seriously.