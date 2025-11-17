Justice served, verdict sets an example for future: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed believes that the verdict delivered in the case against Sheikh Hasina and two others has ensured the establishment of justice.
Commenting on the court judgment, he said, “This trial, this verdict, sets an example for the days ahead.”
Giving his immediate reaction after the judgment was announced today, Monday, Salahuddin Ahmed further said that justice has been upheld by the International Crimes Tribunal.
However, he added that the sentences were “quite lenient” compared to the gravity of the offences committed. “But the law does not allow a higher punishment,” he noted.
The senior BNP leader made these remarks in front of the administrative building of Dhaka University at around 3:00 pm.
Earlier, he had addressed a seminar as chief guest at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the university.
The International Crimes Tribunal–1 today sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was also handed the death penalty. Another accused, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.
The three-member tribunal, headed by justice Golam Mortuza Mozumdar delivered the verdict this afternoon. The other two judges are: justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmood and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury
In his reaction to the judgment, Salahuddin Ahmed said the verdict had demonstrated several truths: no matter how powerful a fascist or autocrat may become, no matter how long they wield state power unlawfully and enjoy its privileges, one day they will have to stand in the dock of a court.
He expressed hope that justice would likewise be served in the other pending cases.
Responding to a question, Salahuddin Ahmed reiterated that the punishment was not commensurate with the crimes committed. “But this is not only the establishment of justice; it is also an example for the future,” he pointed out.
“It is a reminder so that no one can again impose a fascist system of governance in this country, so that no one becomes a fascist, so that dictatorship cannot take root. It is a lesson for the days to come. We must remember that this is not a trial only for the past,” he stated.