Justice served, verdict sets an example for future: Salahuddin Ahmed

Giving his immediate reaction after the judgment was announced today, Monday, Salahuddin Ahmed further said that justice has been upheld by the International Crimes Tribunal.

However, he added that the sentences were “quite lenient” compared to the gravity of the offences committed. “But the law does not allow a higher punishment,” he noted.

The senior BNP leader made these remarks in front of the administrative building of Dhaka University at around 3:00 pm.

Earlier, he had addressed a seminar as chief guest at the Nawab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of the university.

The International Crimes Tribunal–1 today sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.