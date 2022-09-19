Govt to recruit 6,000 more social workers to strengthen child protection

“The aim of our government is to build a professional social services workforce that enhances efficient delivery of child protection services such as Child Helpline 1098, Child Protection Allowances, and community-based outreach services involving volunteers, adolescent children, and community people so that no child is left behind,” said the prime minister.

In Bangladesh, over three million children are trapped in child labour of which 1.3 million are in hazardous forms of child labour.

One in five children does not complete primary school. Nearly half of the children do not have birth registration.

Over 100,000 children are in institutional care and lack family support. One in every two girls is made to marry while still a child. Untold millions of children live on the street.