BRAC discussion
Call for empowering communities through sustainable solutions
Officials from both government and non-governmental organisations emphasised the need to empower local communities to develop climate resilience. Reflecting on the August floods in the Southeast part of the country, they highlighted the remarkable response from students, volunteers, local communities, and various organisations in supporting flood-affected areas.
However, they identified persistent waterlogging in Cumilla and Noakhali as the most urgent challenge, calling for immediate action to address the issue and restore livelihoods in those regions.
Microfinance institutions of the country also provided various forms of assistance, including seeds, fertilisers, and fish fry, to nearly 300,000 members affected by the flood.
These remarks were made during the "Multi-Stakeholder Discussion on Post-Flood Recovery and Rehabilitation Efforts" organised by BRAC. The primary focus of the discussion was to address the challenges, explore potential solutions, and develop an effective response plan for dealing with disasters like floods.
Faruk E Azam, Bir Protik, Honourable Adviser to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and Chief Guest at the event, highlighted that unemployment rates among people living in poverty are alarmingly high in several regions of Bangladesh. Referring to these issues as "disasters in and of themselves," he revealed a plan to provide monthly food assistance of BDT 1,000 and livelihood support of BDT 2,000 to 75,000 families in 75 upazilas, where unemployment rates exceed 50%. The total cost of this initiative is expected to be BDT 819 million. He also noted that the ministry's operations have significantly accelerated compared to previous efforts.
Chairing and moderating the event, BRAC's Chairperson Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman discussed the numerous challenges encountered during recent flood rehabilitation efforts, including those related to communication, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, mental health, and livelihoods. He stated that the floodwaters had disrupted supply chains, contributing to inflation. He emphasised the need to strengthen early warning systems for disasters and to address the increased risk of child marriage resulting from prolonged school closures caused by the floods. Additionally, he highlighted the challenges faced by local NGOs in navigating hurdles, which must be addressed in future planning.
Asif Saleh, BRAC's executive director, emphasised in his welcome speech at the event that rehabilitation efforts must focus on three key areas. First, coordination -- ensuring effective information sharing so all stakeholders can contribute meaningfully. Second, fund allocation -- additional resources are urgently needed to repair roads, dams, and support de-watering efforts. Third, cash assistance -- farmers must receive financial support, with careful coordination to avoid disruptions to Boro rice and vegetable cultivation during the upcoming winter season.
Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, ndc, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), noted that at the onset of the floods, the Honourable Chief Adviser outlined a framework for post-flood rehabilitation. A committee, comprising representatives from all relevant sectors, including NGOs, was formed and extended down to the upazila level, where rehabilitation efforts are currently underway.
Md. Sayedur Rahman, Director General of the NGO Affairs Bureau, acknowledged the swift approval processes facilitated by the Bureau during the flood response, including the use of WhatsApp to expedite approvals. He expressed his gratitude to NGOs for their vital role in supporting government efforts, particularly by deploying manpower in areas where the government faced limitations.
Professor Dr. Mohammad Helal Uddin, Executive Vice Chairman of the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA), stated that to reduce inequality, opportunities must be created for marginalised communities. He expressed his belief that microfinance institutions could offer low-interest loans from their savings to provide ultra-poor communities with much-needed financial relief.
Rezwanur Rahman, Director General of the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), highlighted that illegal structures along roads have obstructed water flow, worsening the post-flood waterlogging situation. He called for strict action to be taken against those responsible for these encroachments.
The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Md. Liakath Ali, Director of BRAC’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Programme (DRMP). Additional speakers included Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Secretary of the Local Government Division (LGD); Dr. Ahmed Ullah, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance; Md. Sharif Hossain, Chief Engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Dhaka Division; Md. Zikrul Hasan, Chief Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD); Ehteshamul Rasel Khan, Additional Chief Engineer of the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE); and Arinjoy Dhar, Senior Director of BRAC Microfinance Programme. District Commissioners (DCs) and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) from the flood-affected regions, as well as representatives from local NGOs, also spoke at the event.
Senior Directors of BRAC, Moutushi Kabir, KAM Morshed, and Dr. Md. Akramul Islam, were also present, among others. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Senior Adviser of BRAC.
The August flash floods in the Southeast region of the country were triggered by exceptionally heavy local rainfall, compounded by upstream water flow from the neighbouring Tripura region. These floods affected 5.8 million people, including 78,362 pregnant and nursing women, 72,467 persons with disabilities, 2.36 million children, and 0.47 million elderly individuals across 11 districts, resulting in 71 deaths. The floods also caused significant damage, including 339,425 houses, 15,511 km roads, 321,888 water points, 528,139 latrines, and 2,816 educational institutions.