Call for empowering communities through sustainable solutions

These remarks were made during the "Multi-Stakeholder Discussion on Post-Flood Recovery and Rehabilitation Efforts" organised by BRAC. The primary focus of the discussion was to address the challenges, explore potential solutions, and develop an effective response plan for dealing with disasters like floods.

Faruk E Azam, Bir Protik, Honourable Adviser to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) and Chief Guest at the event, highlighted that unemployment rates among people living in poverty are alarmingly high in several regions of Bangladesh. Referring to these issues as "disasters in and of themselves," he revealed a plan to provide monthly food assistance of BDT 1,000 and livelihood support of BDT 2,000 to 75,000 families in 75 upazilas, where unemployment rates exceed 50%. The total cost of this initiative is expected to be BDT 819 million. He also noted that the ministry's operations have significantly accelerated compared to previous efforts.

Chairing and moderating the event, BRAC's Chairperson Dr. Hossain Zillur Rahman discussed the numerous challenges encountered during recent flood rehabilitation efforts, including those related to communication, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, mental health, and livelihoods. He stated that the floodwaters had disrupted supply chains, contributing to inflation. He emphasised the need to strengthen early warning systems for disasters and to address the increased risk of child marriage resulting from prolonged school closures caused by the floods. Additionally, he highlighted the challenges faced by local NGOs in navigating hurdles, which must be addressed in future planning.