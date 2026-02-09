RAB must be disbanded immediately, DGFI should also be dissolved: Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan

On the second day of his statement before the court, former army chief General (retd) Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan stated, “Many believe that I have taken a position against the army. My explanation is this: no matter how much we try to deny it, the army has been tainted. We must not, under any circumstances, squander the opportunity for self-purification that has now presented itself.”

He made these remarks on Monday while testifying for the second consecutive day as the prosecution’s first witness in a case concerning crimes against humanity, filed against former army officer Ziaul Ahsan, over the enforced disappearance and killing of more than a hundred people during the rule of the Awami League government. He had begun his testimony on Sunday.