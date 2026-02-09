RAB must be disbanded immediately, DGFI should also be dissolved: Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan
On the second day of his statement before the court, former army chief General (retd) Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan stated, “Many believe that I have taken a position against the army. My explanation is this: no matter how much we try to deny it, the army has been tainted. We must not, under any circumstances, squander the opportunity for self-purification that has now presented itself.”
He made these remarks on Monday while testifying for the second consecutive day as the prosecution’s first witness in a case concerning crimes against humanity, filed against former army officer Ziaul Ahsan, over the enforced disappearance and killing of more than a hundred people during the rule of the Awami League government. He had begun his testimony on Sunday.
In his statement, the former army chief further stated, “I believe that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) must be disbanded immediately. If that is not possible, then all military personnel serving in RAB should be returned to their respective forces. I also believe that the DGFI (Directorate dGeneral of Forces Intelligence) should be dissolved. This organisation has lost all legitimacy to continue after giving rise to a practice of ‘Aynaghar’-style secret detention.”
The statement was being recorded before International Crimes Tribunal-1. The three-member tribunal is headed by justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, with justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury as the other two members.
The sole accused in the case is former army officer Ziaul Ahsan, who has been arrested and is currently in custody. He was produced before the tribunal today, Monday.
In his statement on Monday, former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan stated, “When I realised that, despite everything, killings in crossfires were not stopping, I halted the practice of deputing and posting officers from DGFI, BGB and RAB. Many warned me that what I was doing amounted to rebellion. My response was simple: on the Day of Judgement, I will have to answer to Allah. The reaction to halting postings was severe. I received constant telephone calls to release officers for posting. At one point, RAB director general Benazir Ahmed came to my office and requested officers for RAB. I didn’t give him any commitment.”
He further stated, “During the inauguration of Hotel Radisson in Chattogram, the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina summoned me to a meeting and asked for officers to be deputed to RAB. I informed her that, due to shortages, it was not possible to provide officers to RAB. This pressure continued until my retirement, yet I remained steadfast in my decision.”
The former army chief also said, “Because of RAB’s activities, my service period was an extremely distressing time. The pain of being unable to act haunted me constantly. Today, the opportunity has arisen to complete the task that I could not then accomplish. This will not tarnish the army’s honour; rather, it will elevate the army to the pinnacle of glory. The entire nation will know that the army never shields the guilty. It will eliminate the tendency of officers to commit crimes under the cover of the army’s prestige and escape accountability.”
The testimony of former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan concluded on Monday.
Defence counsel Aminul Gani then began cross-examination. In response to a question during cross-examination, Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan stated, “Yes, I’m a dehumanised military officer. Over my 40-year career, I’ve learned how to kill people. Not only I, but soldiers across the world receive the same training.”
Following an application by the prosecution, cross-examination of former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan was adjourned for the day. The next date for cross-examination has been fixed for 18 February.