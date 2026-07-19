Where are these faces of July now?

Rain is pouring down, but no one seems to care. Instead, the protesters’ united chant rises above the sound of the rain and echoes in every direction: “Why was my brother killed? We demand answers from the authorities.”

The date was 2 August 2024, and the location was the campus of RAJUK Uttara Model College in the capital’s Uttara area. The demonstration erupted spontaneously in protest against the detention of a student from the college amid the ongoing movement, as well as the indiscriminate shooting and killing carried out by law enforcement agencies. Current and former students took part in the protest, joined by teachers and parents.

Among the protesters that day was Shaila Akter Shashi, a former student of RAJUK College. A photograph of her chanting slogans while sitting in a rickshaw in the pouring rain spread widely across social media. It went on to become one of the defining images of the July Mass Uprising.

Shaila is now a fourth-year student at the private BRAC University. Although she has returned to her studies, the memories of the movement remain vivid. She joined the protests on 18 July 2024.