Partnership and Cooperation Agreement initialled, Dhaka-EU ties enter new phase
Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) have initialled the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) in Brussels, marking a new phase in bilateral ties alongside expanded engagement with Belgium on trade, investment and multilateral cooperation.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited Brussels today, Monday accompanied by Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir.
During the visit, Rahman and EU High Representative and Vice-President Kaja Kallas witnessed the initialling of the PCA, describing it as a forward-looking framework to elevate cooperation across political, economic, development and security domains, said a foreign ministry's press release today, Monday.
At a meeting held at the European External Action Service headquarters, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership and expanding collaboration on regional and global issues.
The Bangladesh foreign minister briefed the EU side on recent democratic developments and ongoing reform and development efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, while thanking the EU for deploying an election observation mission.
Both sides underscored the need to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, migration and mobility, regional collaboration and humanitarian affairs.
Rahman highlighted predictable market access as a priority and expressed Bangladesh's interest in advancing negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA).
He also thanked the EU for its continued support to Rohingya humanitarian operations and sought sustained engagement for a durable solution to the crisis.
Later, the foreign minister held a bilateral meeting with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Pr‚vot, where the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored opportunities in trade, investment, connectivity, innovation and multilateral cooperation.
They agreed to hold the third Bangladesh-Belgium consultations in Brussels later this year.
Dr. Rahman encouraged greater engagement by Belgian businesses in sectors such as logistics, port management, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, technology and water management.
The two sides also discussed migration, visa and consular matters, and the Rohingya situation, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.
Separately, the foreign minister met European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva and discussed expanding cooperation in research, science, technology and innovation, including collaboration under Horizon Europe.
Senior officials, including Foreign Ministry Secretary Md. Nazrul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Geneva Nahida Sobhan, and Ambassador to Belgium and Head of Mission to the EU Khandker Masudul Alam, accompanied the foreign minister during the visit.