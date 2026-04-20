Partnership and Cooperation Agreement initialled, Dhaka-EU ties enter new phase

At a meeting held at the European External Action Service headquarters, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership and expanding collaboration on regional and global issues.

The Bangladesh foreign minister briefed the EU side on recent democratic developments and ongoing reform and development efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, while thanking the EU for deploying an election observation mission.

Both sides underscored the need to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, migration and mobility, regional collaboration and humanitarian affairs.

Rahman highlighted predictable market access as a priority and expressed Bangladesh's interest in advancing negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and an Investment Protection Agreement (IPA).

He also thanked the EU for its continued support to Rohingya humanitarian operations and sought sustained engagement for a durable solution to the crisis.