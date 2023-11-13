Threat to Peter Haas: Petition to file case against chairman, 6 others dismissed

The court dismissed the petition filed to lodge a case against seven persons, including chairman of Chambol union parishad (UP) in Bashkhali of Chattogram Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, on allegation of threatening to kill US ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court's magistrate Farzana Shakila Shumu Chowdhury on Monday passed this order.

The court's bench assistant Raqib Chowdhury confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, certain MA Hashem filed the petition with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court on Monday.

CMM Court magistrate Farzana Shakila Shumu recorded the case deposition. However, the court hasn't passed any order regarding taking the case into cognisance. CMM Court’s bench assistant Rakib Chowdhury confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.