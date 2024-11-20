NOAB expresses concern over revoking journalists' accreditation cards
The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has expressed deep concerns over the cancellation of accreditation cards for over a hundred journalists.
The organisation expressed concerns during a meeting on Tuesday.
NOAB in a press release stated that the decision to cancel journalists' accreditation cards has tarnished the image of the interim government.
It has also raised questions about the government's commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression.
NOAB emphasized that the nation does not want to return to the dark days of the past few years.
The release further stated that this move to cancel accreditation cards is a threat to free journalism.
Among the affected journalists is the publisher and editor of the country's oldest daily newspaper.
NOAB sincerely requests that the government immediately reinstate the accreditation cards of the journalists so that the efforts of the interim government to create a free environment can be more effective.
NOAB hopes the interim government will take immediate actions on this matter.
Since the interim government took office on 8 August, the Press Information Department (PID) has canceled the accreditation cards of 167 journalists in three phases. Many professional journalists are also included in this list.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) earlier expressed concerns over cancellation of accreditation cards.