NOAB expresses concern over revoking journalists' accreditation cards

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has expressed deep concerns over the cancellation of accreditation cards for over a hundred journalists.

The organisation expressed concerns during a meeting on Tuesday.

NOAB in a press release stated that the decision to cancel journalists' accreditation cards has tarnished the image of the interim government.

It has also raised questions about the government's commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression.

NOAB emphasized that the nation does not want to return to the dark days of the past few years.